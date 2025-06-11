OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,750. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,263 shares of company stock worth $7,979,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

