OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Freedom Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

