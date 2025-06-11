OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 378,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,935,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CINF opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $111.92 and a one year high of $161.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.09.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.