OLD National Bancorp IN Has $154,000 Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PBR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

