OLD National Bancorp IN Has $206,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.