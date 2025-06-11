OLD National Bancorp IN Has $242,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

