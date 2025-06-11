OLD National Bancorp IN Has $328,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

