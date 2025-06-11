OLD National Bancorp IN Has $350,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $109,574,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $97,552,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

FND opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

