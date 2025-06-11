OLD National Bancorp IN Has $354,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,456 shares of company stock worth $4,464,105. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

