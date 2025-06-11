OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Centene were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after acquiring an additional 443,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

