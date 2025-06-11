OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Insulet were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.41.

Shares of PODD opened at $298.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Insulet’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

