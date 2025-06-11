OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $207,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.