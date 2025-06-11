OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $386,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

