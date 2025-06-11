OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE BJ opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,004,442.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,250,371.34. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,405 shares of company stock valued at $39,457,128 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

