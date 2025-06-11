OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 550,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $93.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

