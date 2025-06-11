OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $209,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of SDY opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
