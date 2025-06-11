OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $234,000 Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at $427,123.84. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,119 shares of company stock worth $516,976. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

