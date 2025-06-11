OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $247,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.67 and a 200-day moving average of $211.28. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

