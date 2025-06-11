OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 579,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 207,478 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Park Aerospace by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,524,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after buying an additional 107,447 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 164,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 244,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 41,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

PKE opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.41%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

