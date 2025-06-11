OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

