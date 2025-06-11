OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $268.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.72 and its 200-day moving average is $265.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.15.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

