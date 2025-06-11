OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.85 and a 52-week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

