OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,145 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of DEO stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
