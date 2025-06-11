OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,145 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

