OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,191 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.