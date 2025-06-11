OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,289 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.6%

MUFG opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.