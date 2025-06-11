OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,396 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,278 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,838. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

