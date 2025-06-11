OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,838 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,635 shares of company stock worth $19,872,559 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.7%

EBAY opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

