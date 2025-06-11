OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 212 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.73.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

