OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 214 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.58.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $464.57 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $500.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

