OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 43 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,382,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $572.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.45 and a 200 day moving average of $558.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

