OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 491 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

