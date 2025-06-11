OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 809 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,416 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6%

Amphenol stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

