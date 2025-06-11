OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 830 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 405,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.23. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.77 and a 1-year high of $190.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.74.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In related news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

