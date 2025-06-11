OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

