OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 916.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,361 shares of company stock valued at $94,434,058. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

