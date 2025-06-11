OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 1,270,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,994,000 after buying an additional 2,064,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 139,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

