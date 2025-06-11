Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

ON opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,312,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,989 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

