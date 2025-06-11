Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $370.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $268.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.47. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

