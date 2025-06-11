Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as high as C$1.38. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 8,809 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Pierre Rougeau sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total transaction of C$91,650.00. Also, insider 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$28,527.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,200 shares of company stock worth $148,178. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

