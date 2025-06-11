Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,806,000 after buying an additional 149,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after buying an additional 7,447,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after buying an additional 435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $649,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

