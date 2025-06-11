Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 57,867.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,294 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGY. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,817 shares in the company, valued at $989,388.95. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $244,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,040.08. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,737 shares of company stock worth $8,114,410 over the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 5.93.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

