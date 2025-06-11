Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 781.86 ($10.56) and traded as high as GBX 911.25 ($12.30). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 907 ($12.25), with a volume of 9,187,660 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 844 ($11.39) to GBX 958 ($12.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.50), for a total value of £167,246.66 ($225,795.41). Also, insider Peter Hill purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,176.60 ($1,588.50). 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

