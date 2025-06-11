Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,502 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

