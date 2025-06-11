Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total value of $2,891,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,434,568.60. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,030 shares of company stock worth $59,433,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $214.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $220.88. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.19 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.