Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,011,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Veralto by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Veralto by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veralto by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,538,000 after buying an additional 401,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. This represents a 64.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Veralto Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VLTO opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

