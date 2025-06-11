Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 777 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $456.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.26 and a 200 day moving average of $355.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $463.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,519 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

