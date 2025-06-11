Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $731.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $616.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $786.92.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

