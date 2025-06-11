Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average is $209.59. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.88 and a 12 month high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

