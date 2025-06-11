Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.