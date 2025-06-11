Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.58.

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.2%

GEV stock opened at $464.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.05 and a 200-day moving average of $362.54. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $500.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

